The dynamics of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the early hours of the day remain extremely intense.

The situation is becoming more complicated both on the battlefield through increased drone attacks and on diplomatic lines, where serious financial shortfalls are being reported in international weapons programs for Kiev.

Growth of downed drones near Moscow

The number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) stopped on the approaches to the Russian capital has officially reached 12. According to information from Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, disseminated by the Russian news agency TASS, air defense forces successfully intercepted the aircraft flying towards the metropolis. Security measures were also introduced in the cities of Podolsk and Serpukhov, and ten Russian airports temporarily restricted flights to ensure safety, reported by Rosaviatsiya.

Azarov: American envoys have never set foot in Kiev

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov made a sharp statement on TASS, recalling that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law - Jared Kushner, have never visited Kiev since the beginning of their work on a peaceful settlement of the conflict. His comment comes at a time of heightened speculation about planned visits by US emissaries to Moscow and the Ukrainian capital to renew frozen negotiations.

The PURL arms mechanism: Kiev has not received $6 billion

Ukraine is facing a serious deficit in arms supplies under the international PURL initiative (purchase of American weapons from allies for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces), reports Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In the first year of the program's launch, the allies contributed a total of $6.7 billion, while Kiev's actual annual needs for critical weapons, including missiles for the Patriot systems, amount to at least $12–18 billion. Thus, the financial shortfall from the US and its partners in this area is at least $6 billion, reports Slovo i Dilo.

Ukraine to donate trophy Russian equipment

As part of enhanced cultural diplomacy, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an official mechanism for the free donation of destroyed and captured Russian military equipment in foreign museums. The news was confirmed by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN and data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 500; margin: 0px; text-decoration: underline 1px rgb(21, 88, 214); border-bottom: 0px rgb(21, 88, 214);" data-hveid="CAIIAQgSEAI" data-processed="true" data-ved="2ahUKEwjn5-am2qGWAxVHSvEDHVXBLKIQy_kOeggIAggBCBIQAg" href="https://ru.interfax.com.ua/" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://ru.interfax.com.ua/&ved=2ahUKEwjn5-am2qGWAxVHSvEDHVXBLKIQy_kOeggIAggBCBIQAg&opi=89978449" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. The first countries to receive demilitarized Russian T-72 tanks for exhibition use are:

Литва

Латвия

Естония

Дания

Нидерландия

Техниката вече е преминала проверка, напълно безопасна е и няма взривоопасни елементи, допълват от министерството.