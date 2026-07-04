Lukashenko: It is impossible not to feel admiration when we see what heights the American nation has conquered

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his American counterpart Donald Trump on Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the national news agency BELTA reported, citing the press service of the Belarusian head of state, BTA reported.

"It is impossible not to feel admiration when we see what heights the American nation has conquered during its quarter-century journey. The moon landing, breakthroughs in science and medicine that are important for all of humanity, impressive economic achievements - all this is an example of the determination, hard work and true patriotism of the Americans," the congratulatory message says.

The Belarusian leader notes that it is no coincidence that this important anniversary is celebrated precisely during the term of office of a president who makes every effort for the benefit of his country.

"There have never been any contradictions between our peoples, and I, as the President of Belarus, am ready to work together with you to normalize Belarusian-American relations, as well as to support your efforts to make the world a safer place for our children and grandchildren," Lukashenko emphasized.

At the end of his greeting, the Belarusian head of state wished Donald Trump and all American citizens peace, happiness and prosperity.