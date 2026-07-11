Trump Discusses Iran Talks with Riyadh

US President Donald Trump held an emergency phone call with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The central topic of discussion was the renewal of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, as well as the sharp escalation of tension in the Middle East. An official statement from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirmed that the two leaders reviewed current regional developments.

During the conversation, Trump and Prince Mohammed emphasized the critical importance of shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz. Riyadh's position, conveyed by the kingdom's state media, emphasizes the need for diplomatic solutions and restraint to ensure the stability of global energy corridors.

Before the conversation, the American head of state announced that although a temporary truce with Iran had ended due to recent attacks on tankers, Washington had agreed to continue dialogue.

Regional diplomatic sources reported that mediators from Qatar are already in Tehran in an attempt to get diplomacy back on track.

At the same time, the Saudi foreign minister also held coordination talks with US National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, indicating the deep commitment of both countries to containing a potential large-scale conflict in the Persian Gulf.