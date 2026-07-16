IRGC strikes US Al-Azraq base in Jordan

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the US air base “Al-Azraq“ in Jordan as part of a massive wave of airstrikes in the Middle East. According to data from the Iranian state news agency Mehr (MNA), the elite Iranian unit struck critical military communication systems and fuel storage facilities on the site.

The attack is part of the large-scale operation “Nasr 2“ (Nasr 2), aimed at US military assets in the region.

The situation in the Middle East has entered a stage of sharp escalation after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched direct air strikes against strategic US military sites. The main target of the midnight offensive was the US air base “Al-Azraq“ (Muwaffaq Salti Air Base) in Jordan. According to the Iranian Mehr news agency, the strikes affected key communication systems and fuel logistics facilities.

Targets of the strikes in Jordan and Kuwait

According to official statements from the IRGC command, disseminated by state media in Tehran, the operation was carried out under the code name “Nasr 2“ in response to recent US air strikes against coastal bases in southern Iran.

The Mehr news agency's information flow outlines the following details about the attack:

Al-Azraq Base (Jordan): The attack targeted military equipment hangars, US telecommunications networks and oil tanks. The Iranian side claims that the C-RAM early warning and air defense radar system was also targeted.

The attack targeted military equipment hangars, US telecommunications networks and oil tanks. The Iranian side claims that the C-RAM early warning and air defense radar system was also targeted. Base „Ali Al-Salem“ and Mina Abdullah (Kuwait): Simultaneously with the strikes in Jordan, the IRGC announced that it had attacked a deployment point and a major logistics hub of the US military in Kuwait. Iranian forces claim to have caused large-scale fires in the Pentagon's warehouses there.

Reaction of regional powers

The Jordanian armed forces confirmed the activation of their air defense systems in the skies over Amman and border areas. According to statements from the military command in Amman, multiple ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles that entered the country's sovereign airspace.

For its part, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army also announced the activation of Patriot air defense systems to neutralize “hostile air targets“ near the Mina Abdullah oil complex, limiting damage to material losses.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Pentagon are currently assessing the damage and the security of personnel in the region, with Washington once again emphasizing its readiness to hold Tehran accountable for the destabilization of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the security of allies in the Middle East.