Many children face multiple risks after Venezuela earthquakes

A month after the devastating earthquakes, thousands of children remain exposed to multiple risks in Venezuela, UNICEF has warned, SIR (Servizio Informazione Religiosa) reported.

Children and families continue to suffer from the long-term effects of displacement, damage to infrastructure and disruption of basic services, the United Nations Children's Fund has warned.

UNICEF said it is trying to reach an estimated 470,000 people, including 169,000 children, providing life-saving assistance in the areas of health, nutrition, water and sanitation, child protection, education and social protection.

In addition to the visible damage, fear, uncertainty and disruption, caused by displacement could have lasting consequences for children's well-being, a local UNICEF representative said.

To date, UNICEF has distributed over 82 tons of emergency supplies, including health-care kits, water purification and storage equipment, and early childhood development and recreational materials.

The coming weeks will be crucial and continued support can help prevent today's emergency from becoming a long-term crisis for children.