US denies Iran shot down three US F-35 fighter jets

The US military said on Monday that no US aircraft had been destroyed or damaged in the latest Iranian attack, refuting a claim it said was made by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that three US F-35 fighter jets and three other aircraft had been destroyed, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) also said that the merchant ship "M/T Nora" (M/T Nora) did not breach the US blockade of Iranian ports, as it said Iranian state media had reported.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday it had attacked an air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles, destroying three F-35 fighter jets and causing heavy damage to three others, according to Iranian media.

It is also claimed that several officers, as well as technical and service personnel, were killed in the attack.

The Jordanian army announced earlier today that the air force had shot down five missiles launched from Iran, and their targets were in the kingdom's territory, adding that the attack caused no casualties, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"The missiles were detected, intercepted and shot down in accordance with defense plans," a spokesman for the Jordanian army in a statement, amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it had launched a missile strike on Jordan's Al Azraq air base, claiming that the targets were US military aircraft stationed there.

"The American enemy used the bases it occupied in your country (Jordan) to carry out airstrikes using bombs to destroy underground bunkers against two houses, attacking two modest houses belonging to residents of Qashqai Island," the IRGC wrote in a statement.

According to the Islamic Republic's ideological army, a father, mother and child were killed in the US strike, and two children were injured.

The IRGC also reported that three of its soldiers were killed in a US attack in the northwestern Iran.

"In a brutal attack carried out by the American terrorist regime on July 30, 2026, three brave and dedicated members of the Revolutionary Guard in Zanjan province were martyred", the regional branch of the Islamic Republic's ideological army said in a statement quoted by the Tasnim news agency.