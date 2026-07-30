Iran: Bulgarian government urgently needs to reconsider permission to deploy US aircraft

In a telephone conversation initiated by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined the latest developments in the region, the ongoing US aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as US actions aimed at escalating tensions in West Asia, the Iranian ISNA news agency reported, quoted by BTA.

"The approval by the Bulgarian government of the US request to deploy military aircraft at the "Bezmer" air base in order to support military operations is, from our point of view, condemnable, unacceptable and contrary to the traditional and friendly relations between the two countries. It would be appropriate for the Bulgarian government to urgently reconsider this decision," said Araghchi.

"Giving permission for the territory of one state to be used by another state to commit an act of aggression against a third state constitutes an act of aggression," said the Iranian minister, citing Article 3 of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which defines the term "aggression".

In conclusion, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security against any aggression or hostile actions, adding: "Any country that in any way participates in carrying out a military attack against Iran must bear responsibility for its consequences."

During the conversation, the Bulgarian foreign minister recalled the history of good relations between the two countries, stated that Bulgaria does not intend to participate in the war and stressed its support for diplomacy and de-escalation in the region, ISNA notes.

The press center of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported earlier today that Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova spoke by phone with Aragchi regarding the deployment of US tanker aircraft in Bulgaria. Petrova emphasized that it is excluded that any direct military actions related to the conflict in the Middle East will be carried out from the territory of Bulgaria.

Minister Petrova indicated that our country has consistently appealed for an immediate cessation of military actions and for the renewal of talks to negotiate a ceasefire, which would create conditions for achieving a sustainable agreement and a permanent end to the conflict.

On July 22, the National Assembly authorized the deployment of up to eight military aircraft, type KC-135, with their crews, up to 250 servicemen with personal weapons and ammunition and airport equipment from the US Armed Forces on the territory of Bulgaria, which will provide support for US operations in the Middle East. Their deployment at the "Bezmer" air base was allowed for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026. The proposal was submitted by the Council of Ministers.