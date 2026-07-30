After Russian missile downing in Poland: Germany accuses Russia of being ready to escalate war

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said today that the incident in which a Russian missile fell in eastern Poland shows Russia's recklessness and "complete lack of scruples" as well as its readiness to escalate tensions amid the war in Ukraine, Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“We stand firmly behind our partners“, Merz wrote on the social platform Ex.

Germany “strongly condemns Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine“, in which “once again civilians are losing their lives”, said the German Chancellor, a staunch supporter of Kiev in the battle against Moscow.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexis Grinkiewicz, spoke today with the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, General Wiesław Kukula, to discuss steps regarding the Russian missile that fell on Polish territory, a spokesman for NATO headquarters in Brussels said, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

“NATO and Poland activated their air and ground defenses in response to the Russian missile that entered Polish airspace“, the spokesman wrote in an e-mailed statement.

According to him, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Grinkiewicz “underlined that NATO will continue to implement all necessary measures to protect the territory of NATO member states“, the spokesman added.