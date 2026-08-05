Poland under extreme heat: Temperatures soar to 40°C, red code issued

The Polish National Meteorological Service has announced the highest level of warning for dangerous heat for Warsaw and much of the country due to the ongoing heat wave, BTA reports.

The situation is expected to be the most severe in the southeastern regions, where temperatures could reach 40°C, and in Warsaw, temperatures are forecast to reach 38°C.

In addition to the daytime heat, forecasters are also warning of tropical nights, with temperatures not falling below 20°C, which significantly hinders the body's recovery.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on employers to show understanding towards their employees and to use air conditioning whenever possible.

"Take care of your employees, your colleagues and yourself. If you have air conditioning, don't hesitate to use it today," Tusk said, also encouraging remote working.

Unlike Hungary, where the low level of the Danube River has created a risk for the operation of the Paks nuclear power plant, Poland has so far had no problems with electricity production.

Later today, strong storms, heavy rain and hail are expected in the western part of the country, and a more significant cooling is not expected until Friday.