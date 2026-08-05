Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned today that the international community should not divert its attention from the Gaza Strip due to tensions in the Persian Gulf and that Israel's expansionism could have a negative effect not only regionally but also globally, TRT Haber reported, BTA reported.

“If diplomatic measures are not taken against Israel's expansionist policy, the crisis it causes will become global“, Fidan said today during his participation in a meeting of leading diplomats from the Middle East in Jordan.

The meeting was attended by diplomats from Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia, Bahrain, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Somalia and Malaysia, as well as the Secretary-General of the Arab League. The main topic of the event was Israel's actions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including the issue of the status of the “Al Aqsa“ Mosque and the attempts of the Israeli authorities to change the demographic structure of certain areas by expelling Palestinians.

In his speech, Fidan stressed that the attention of the international community should not be diverted from the Gaza Strip despite the global crises and tensions in the Persian Gulf. He noted that such a step would only benefit Israel and its policies in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Emphasizing the efforts of the US and other countries to reach an agreement on the Gaza Strip, Fidan also stressed that “the fact that Israel, at every point of the agreement (on Gaza), continues to kill Palestinian children, bomb hospitals and demonstrate that it has no connection with peace, using other issues as a pretext, must be clearly noted and considered as a top priority for the international community“.