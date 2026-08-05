The first elections for Kurultay deputies under Kazakhstan's new political system are attracting the attention of international experts. According to Kyrgyz political scientist Sheradil Baktygulov, they will mark the final stage of the large-scale political transformations of recent years.

The Kurultay elections, scheduled for August 23 this year, mark a new stage in the work of the legislative branch of Kazakhstan. Citizens will form a new unicameral representative body that will adopt laws and participate in determining the main directions of state policy for the next 5 years.

Sheradil Baktygulov has been working on improving the efficiency of public administration in Central Asian countries for over 20 years, as well as analyzing development and international cooperation policies. He estimates that Kazakhstan has implemented a number of profound political reforms in recent years, which will lead to the upcoming elections.

"In recent years, Kazakhstan has launched a number of profound political reforms. The culmination of these transformations will be the parliamentary elections scheduled for August 23, 2026. These elections are of exceptional historical importance, as they will be the first elections under a completely new political system," Sheradil Baktygulov noted.

According to the expert, this is not just a change in the composition of the parliament, but a fundamental restructuring of the entire model of governance of the country, in which the deputies of the Kurultay, under a unicameral system, will receive consolidated responsibility for the adoption of all laws.

„This is a truly epochal event, as it marks not just a change in the composition of the parliament, but a fundamental restructuring of the entire model of governance of the country. These elections change the structure of power in the country. In addition, under a unicameral system, Kurultaya deputies will receive consolidated responsibility for the adoption of all laws,“ he emphasized.

Sheradil Baktygulov concluded that the results of the 2026 parliamentary elections will be crucial for the future of Kazakhstan's political system.

„Therefore, the 2026 parliamentary elections are crucial.“ After fundamental changes in the political system, the results of these elections will directly determine the configuration of power in Kazakhstan and the balance of political forces within the framework of the new constitutional system, the expert concluded.

Therefore, the Kyrgyz political scientist views the upcoming elections not just as another election campaign, but as a key stage in the political transformation of Kazakhstan, which will determine the further development of the new system of public administration.

The news was published on the basis of an information exchange agreement between Fakti.bg and Kazinform