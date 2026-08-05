Iran has reached an agreement with Oman on the shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographical coordinates of the shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz and a joint statement is in the process of being finalized, provided that there is no interference from third parties, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said on Monday, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

He added that any such agreement between Iran and Oman alone will not guarantee security in the strategic waterway.

The proposed agreement would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters, marking one of the “biggest concessions ever made to Iran“.

Despite the apparent move to give in to Iranian demands, the sources rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz was imminent, saying important details still needed to be worked out.

Bagaei called the talks between Tehran and Muscat “professional” and “progressive”, saying that “the two sides had reached a mutual understanding on the geographical parameters of the route under discussion”.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that unless third parties obstruct the process, a joint statement by the two sides containing the main considerations and key points of understanding was in its final stages of review and drafting.