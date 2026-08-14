Dead and wounded in new Russian strikes in Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times within a day, killing two people and wounding two others.

This was reported by "Ukrinform", citing a statement on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration Oleksandr Khanzha.

Russian forces used drones, artillery and an aerial bomb in the attacks.

In the Nikopol region, the city of Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovskaya, Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska municipalities, were attacked. A bank building, an agricultural enterprise, apartment blocks and a private house were damaged. A woman and a policeman were killed. In addition, a 72-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition, and a 51-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Krivoy Rog region, Russian forces attacked the Zelenodolsk and Grushivsk municipalities. A vehicle was damaged.

In the Sinelnikovo region, the Vasilkov, Petropavlovsk, and Nikolaev municipalities were attacked. An agricultural enterprise, private houses and a vehicle were damaged.

Four people, including children, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region that began on the evening of August 13.

The number of people injured in the massive Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on the evening of August 13, has risen to 22 people.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported this on Telegram.

Among the damaged objects are 24 apartment buildings and 57 private homes, 25 vehicles, a cafe, a shop, as well as storage and garage premises.

According to the prosecutor's office, on the evening of August 13, the Russian army carried out a massive airstrike on Kramatorsk, using ten FAB-250 guided aerial bombs equipped with a unified planning and correction.

Russia earlier rejected the idea of a ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she saw no reason for "half-measures" that would give the other side a chance to catch its breath.

In recent weeks, both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, leading to a rise in world grain prices.

Zakharova accused Ukraine of "brazen terrorist acts" against shipping, without mentioning the attacks by Russia itself.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 221 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Interfax reported.

The UAVs were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol and Tula regions, Moscow region, Krasnodar region, the Republic of Crimea and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.