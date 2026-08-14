Unexpected reconciliation after a year of efforts! Elon Musk repairs relations with Donald Trump with a package of 100 m

It seems that Donald Trump and Elon Musk have left behind - at least for now - the “war“ they waged about a year ago on social media and have restored the channels of communication. And the reason for this development seems to be very specific: the midterm elections in November and what is at stake for both of them, writes Focus.

The rapprochement was confirmed last May, when ministers, businessmen and members of the Trump family boarded Air Force One for the long trip to China. Among them was the wealthy businessman.

According to people who were on board the plane, the atmosphere between the two men was friendly. Musk, who at the time was on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire, spoke with the US president about plans to build new factories in the US. For his part, Trump mentioned a video of a space rocket launch that he had watched a little earlier and asked Musk about one of his young sons. Then he, along with his White House advisers, recalled his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Then Musk told Trump's team the news they had been waiting for months: he intended to financially support Republicans in the November midterm elections.

Then Musk told Trump's team the news they had been waiting for months: he intended to financially support Republicans in the November midterm elections.

According to people familiar with the plan, cited by the Wall Street Journal, Musk intends to allocate at least $ 100 million for a massive campaign to mobilize voters, with the aim of Republicans retaining control of Congress.

The scene on Air Force One was the culmination of nearly a year of efforts to repair relations between the two men, after the collapse of one of the most unusual political alliances in modern American history.

The rapprochement campaign included behind-the-scenes phone calls, the intervention of mutual friends, invitations to Mar-a-Lago, and events at the White House.

A tragic event also played a catalytic role: the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who in the months before his death had been trying to repair relations between Trump and Musk.