Russia's external debt has increased by $6.5 billion since the beginning of 2026 and reached $313.3 billion as of July 1, according to data from the Central Bank of Russia, cited by TASS, BTA reports.

The increase compared to the beginning of the year is 2.1 percent, with the external liabilities of the banking system and other sectors of the economy growing most significantly, the Russian central bank said.

Despite the increase since the beginning of the year, external debt remains lower compared to the same period in 2025. As of July 1 last year it amounted to 324.05 billion dollars.

Thus, on an annual basis, Russia's external liabilities have decreased by about 10.8 billion dollars, or approximately 3.3 percent.