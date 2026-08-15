Trump: Strait of Hormuz Becomes US Territory

Tensions in the Middle East reached a critical point in the early hours of August 15, 2026. During a speech at the New York Police Academy, US President Donald Trump made an unprecedented statement that has exploded international diplomacy.

The Republican announced that he plans to officially proclaim the strategic Strait of Hormuz as “United States territory“ immediately after the final victory in the military conflict with Iran, which has been going on for half a year. According to him, the strait is now de facto under a complete American blockade and no ship can pass without Washington's permission (Source: cnn.com).

Military stalemate and new attacks in the strait

The White House's statement coincided with a new serious escalation at sea. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) reported that its ships were the subject of a hostile Iranian missile and drone attack while passing through the Strait of Hormuz (Source: reuters.com). The authorities in the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the incident, defining the actions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as “piracy”. Tehran, for its part, categorically rejects Trump's claims of American control and announced that no decision has been made to resume peace talks (Source: dw.com).

„Our response will be a hundred times stronger“

The American leader also issued a direct warning to the Islamic regime, emphasizing that in the event of a new direct strike by Tehran, the US response will be „a hundred times stronger“. Trump also demonstrated a hard line regarding America's internal economic problems. He categorically refused to apologize to citizens for the record jump in gasoline prices in the US, justifying the increase in prices with the state of emergency and the war waged against Iran (Source: euronews.com).

In his speech, the president did not spare criticism of his European partners. Trump stressed that the United States remembers how NATO allies refused to help in the conflict and left Washington alone to deal with the Iranian threat (Source: interfax.ru). At this stage, international observers warn that a possible attempt to change the status of the Strait of Hormuz could turn the conflict into an endless “eternal war” and completely paralyze world oil supplies.