US Grounds Apache Flights, Raises SM-3 Missiles

The US Army has temporarily suspended all training flights of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

The decision comes just hours after a tragic crash during a routine technical flight in Texas. In the incident near the base “Fort Hood“ two pilots died, which forced a complete suspension of training missions until the causes were clarified by the investigating authorities (source of information: Associated Press at https://www.northernnewsnow.com/2026/08/14/us-army-halts-all-apache-helicopter-training-flights-after-2-soldiers-died-crash/).

In parallel with the crisis in army aviation, the US Department of Defense has undertaken a large-scale strategic move to strengthen its air defense. Washington has concluded formal 7-year framework agreements with aerospace giant Boeing and the company RTX. The purpose of the agreement is to sharply increase the production volumes of critical components for the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) anti-missile systems.

These interceptors are the basis of the Aegis ship-based missile defense system and protect American forces and allies from ballistic threats in space. The urgent expansion of industrial capacity comes in the context of the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has depleted available allied ammunition stocks (details of the Reuters report are available at https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/pentagon-signs-deals-with-boeing-rtx-boost-missile-interceptor-component-2026-08-14/).

Under the new agreements, Boeing will accelerate the assembly of avionics and launchers for the SM-3 Block IB and Block IIA modifications. This will allow the US military-industrial complex to move into accelerated mode of operation even before the final signing of multi-year public procurement contracts