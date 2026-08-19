One Hundred Days of Peter Magyar: Hungarians are emerging from depression

Hungary's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar has been in office for one hundred days. He promised to restore the rule of law and democracy. What has he managed to achieve?

The election of Peter Magyar caused general relief in Budapest. After the last re-election of his predecessor Viktor Orbán four years ago, the mood was almost depressive, recalls German political scientist Ellen Boss, who has lived in Hungary for more than 20 years. Now everything is completely different. "There are many changes and it just feels like people see a future", she tells ARD. According to her, an incredible amount of things have already happened.

The publication emphasizes that the Hungarian parliament has been working non-stop for almost the entire summer - due to the avalanche of work. Magyar promised to return the rule of law, the separation of powers and pluralistic democracy to Hungary. Another of his central election promises was to bring Hungary back into Europe, the German public media recalls.

Part of the list has already been fulfilled

A part of the tasks has already been solved. By joining the European Public Prosecutor's Office and taking measures to combat corruption, the new Hungarian government managed to unblock frozen funds from the EU. This laid the foundation for new relations with the Community.

The limitation of prime ministerial mandates is also a fact. It should prevent Orbán from returning to office. Work has already begun on the issue of the rule of law. New appointments were made to the Constitutional Court to remove the judiciary from the influence of the "Fidesz" party.

Another important personnel change: the removal of Orbán's appointees, President Tamás Sújók, and the election of András Bacá as the new head of state. This, as well as the reforms in the judiciary, had above all one goal: to remove obstacles that could make it difficult for Magyar to rule, despite his two-thirds majority in parliament, ARD explains.

What tasks still lie ahead of Magyar?

However, the new Hungarian government still has a lot of important work to do, says Peter Techet of the Danube Region and Central Europe Institute. Magyar must deal with the "quite hopeless state of the economy, the social sphere, education, hospitals, etc.".

In addition, the numerous institutions and foundations through which Orbán's Fidesz party diverted state funds through unclear channels must be dissolved. A service for the return of illegally acquired property was created specifically for this purpose.

Public radio and television have also received a new legal basis. Within a few days, television channels are expected to resume broadcasting news - a practice that was temporarily suspended after the elections, as the media was used to spread false information and government propaganda under Orbán.

Work on drafting a new constitution is also expected to begin this autumn. The current basic law was rushed through parliament by Fidesz in 2011 in a matter of days. In this respect, Hungary is facing a complete restructuring. For political scientist Bos, this will be a litmus test for Magyar: "For me, it is really crucial what happens next. If he continues in Orbán's footsteps, it will become problematic".

However, there is one thing Magyar's government can only influence indirectly: the prosecution of Orbán's long-standing rule. His key associates have fled abroad in recent months along with the funds they embezzled, the German public media also reports.