Benjamin Netanyahu: We can hit you anywhere and anytime

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that there are "indications" that Israel's enemies could carry out attacks against the country before the parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of October, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"There are indications that before the elections our enemies will try to attack us", he said in a video address filmed at an air force base and released today by his office.

"I send you a message: do not attack us, not now, not ever. We can hit you anywhere, anytime," Netanyahu warned.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also strongly condemned the participation of over 100 radical Israeli settlers in riots in the West Bank, DPA reported.

The Israeli army announced that its soldiers and police officers had conducted an operation against the participants in the riots near the town of Jalud, south of Nablus. The settlers were trying to prevent a Palestinian family from returning to their home in accordance with a court order.

Netanyahu said that he “categorically“ condemned the “violent riots“, warning that the participants in them “do not represent the law-abiding settler population“ in the West Bank and that their actions cause “a great injustice“.

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog also condemned the attacks, calling them “grave acts of violence“. He said they were “a moral stain and an attack on the rule of law“. Herzog called for the perpetrators to be punished to the full extent of the law.

According to the army, the radical settlers blocked roads, set fire to buildings and vehicles, and threw stones at security forces. Three police officers were injured and two of the participants were detained.

Palestinian media reported that the attackers set fire to the family's home. A court had earlier ruled in their favor and ordered the settlers to vacate his home. Jewish extremists have reportedly harassed the family for a long time. The Times of Israel reported that the latest attack prevented him from returning to his home.

Last month, Netanyahu again made unusual criticisms of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.