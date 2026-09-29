Donald Tusk: War is escalating! Russian attacks on the border between Ukraine and Poland are now a daily occurrence

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russian attacks on the regions of Ukraine bordering Poland have become a regular occurrence, with Polish air forces taking off on alert every night, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

In his speech at a government meeting in Warsaw, Tusk said that Russian attacks on the region have acquired a "permanent character" and warned that his country faces difficult weeks and months.

A drone attack hit Ukrainian territory near the Dorohusk-Jachodyn checkpoint yesterday, according to Polish government data. According to Ukrainian sources, the blast wave damaged a building at the border crossing.

In the past two weeks, Russian drones have repeatedly struck targets on Ukrainian territory near the same border crossing. A passenger train traveling from Kiev to Warsaw was hit by a strike in the same area.

The Polish government has accused Moscow of escalating the war in Ukraine.

The Polish government's security center has canceled an order it had issued minutes earlier for residents of the eastern Lublin Voivodeship to take shelter in bomb shelters due to Russian air strikes in neighboring Ukraine.

"ATTENTION! The airstrike alert has been canceled. "There is no threat on the territory of Poland," the center announced.

Earlier, it reported that Polish fighter jets had been scrambled over Polish skies in connection with Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Earlier today, Russia subjected Ukraine to massive strikes, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens. The building of the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences in Kiev was also attacked.

Meanwhile, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, Leonid Pasechnyk, reported that a Ukrainian drone had hit a car in the region, killing one person. The information could not be independently verified, and there has been no reaction from Ukraine so far.