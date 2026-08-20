Tensions in the Middle East continue to have a profound impact on both international security and the economic stability of the Old Continent.

Two key reports from global media reveal the scale of financial and military commitments related to the region's hot spots – US funding for Gaza and the price the EU is paying for the escalation around Iran.

US mobilizes millions for Gaza mission despite political impasse

US President Donald Trump's administration has officially informed Congress that it is allocating just over $206 million to support the planned peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip. According to official documents cited by Reuters, this represents the first serious financial activation of the US plan to rebuild the enclave, which currently remains blocked at the political level.

The packages from the US State Department are distributed as follows:

200 million dollars for equipment, infrastructure, means of transport and operational costs for the so-called International Stabilization Force (ISF).

for equipment, infrastructure, means of transport and operational costs for the so-called International Stabilization Force (ISF). $6.3 million in the form of the redirection of 9 armored infantry vehicles that were originally intended for Nepal. Their final destination will now be Albania and Kosovo, as the first participants with contingents in the mission.

So far, five countries have made a formal commitment to send their troops to the ISF force - Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania, while Egypt and Jordan will assist in the training of the new Palestinian police. However, the deployment process has been blocked. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has categorically rejected plans to withdraw until the “Hamas“ movement is completely disarmed.

Economic blow: Europe loses 19 billion euros due to the conflict with Iran

In parallel with the crisis in Palestine, the conflict over Iran is causing direct and severe financial damage to European economies. According to an investigation and data published by the Russian daily „Notices“, European consumers and industry have overpaid a minimum 19 billion euros for energy and logistics as a result of the escalation of the conflict with Tehran.

Military action in the region and threats to shipping have led to the following shocks for the EU:

Cutting skokov in value on severe petroleum and natural gas on the international market.

and natural gas on the international market. Pre-established routes on Targovskite and radically covered on insure for sea transport of the Hormuz Channel.

and radically covered on insure for sea transport of the Hormuz Channel. Serious decline in consumer confidenceand domestic consumption at home in the eurozone.

Industrial sector in Europe, water from the golemite chemical and production conglomerates in Germany, is correct before the reduction in waste and personnel for the sake of impossibility and absorbs the constant pressure on visokite and on servinite.