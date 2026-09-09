Vucic signed! Serbian President Dissolves Parliament in Belgrade and Calls for Early Elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić signed a decree dissolving the Assembly and a decision to schedule early parliamentary elections, which should be held on October 25, 2026, reports the Belgrade-based "Politika".

Addressing the citizens from the Serbian presidency, Vučić announced that he made the decision based on the motivated proposal of the Serbian government of September 7, assessing that the elections are necessary so that citizens can clearly determine the direction in which the country will continue to move.

"We need election results that will clearly determine and show the will of the citizens - where, in what direction and in what "Serbia is on the right path," the head of state explained.

Speaking about the reasons for calling the elections, the president said that the previous years had been filled with foreign policy, domestic policy, energy and economic challenges.

According to him, Serbia had gone through a difficult period at a time when the international order established after the end of World War II in 1945 had practically ceased to exist, and a new and stable order had not yet been established.

"Today we have wars in regions around the world, even continental wars, which certainly threaten our country, not only in terms of security, but also in economic and political terms," Vučić said.

He stressed that Serbia, despite the war in Ukraine, the conflicts in Iran and other international crises, had managed to maintain peace and stability and continue its economic progress.

"During all this time, we have managed to preserve peace, maintain stability, lead the country to the future and push it forward", the president emphasized.

Vučić also noted that in 2026, Serbia managed to be among the fastest growing European economies, adding that according to the International Monetary Fund, the fastest economic growth on the Old Continent is expected to be in our western neighbor in 2027 as well.

Turning to the domestic political situation, Vučić assessed that over the past year and a half, Serbia has been exposed to great turbulence, unrest, riots and conflicts that have led to deep divisions in society.

As he pointed out, it would be wrong to conclude that such circumstances are the result exclusively of conflicts between internal parties and political actors.

"Not only with admixtures, but also with significant interference from foreign powers, we had unrest, riots, conflicts and, above all, a divided society," said the President of Serbia.

Vučić assessed that Serbia had chosen a good, European path, while preserving traditional friendships, national pride and dignity.

He stated that the country should turn more strongly to modern technologies, innovations and artificial intelligence in order to protect its economy and jobs in the conditions of the new international division of labor.

"Many people will suffer in this new international division of labor. We need to think about how to preserve jobs for our people and how to make our country move forward," Vučić emphasized.