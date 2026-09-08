The two reactors of Romania's only nuclear power plant "Cherna Voda" will probably remain shut down throughout September due to the low water level in the Danube River, Agerpress and Reuters reported, citing a statement by the deputy minister of energy, BTA reported.

The flow of the Danube when entering the country will remain low throughout September, and the water level in the area of the "Cherna Voda" NPP will be insufficient to cool the reactors of the nuclear power plant, said today the State Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Cristian Busoi, quoted by Agerpress.

According to him, around September 15, it seems that there will be an increase in the flow of the Danube, but it will also be significantly below the average values for recent years.

“Therefore, it is possible that throughout September we will find ourselves in a situation where the flow rate at the river's entry into the country is low, and the water level in the “Black Water“ area, necessary for the cooling of the reactors, the operation of the pumps and the safe functioning of the nuclear power plant, will be insufficient for its restart“, said Busoi.

He added that depending on the domestic production of electricity from other sources (photovoltaics, wind power, thermal power plants), Romania can compensate for the shortage through imports.

“As you well know, the “Paks“ nuclear power plant (in Hungary - ed. note) is operating at full capacity again. (NPP) “Kozloduy“ was not threatened and even less is threatened at the moment (…)“, noted the Deputy Minister of Energy and pointed out that in the evening, during peak hours, the required quantity is provided through imports.

„(…) Over the next three days, we have, so to speak, support from wind production, so that imports during peak hours will be significantly below 2,000 megawatts“, said the Deputy Minister and assured that the national energy system is operating within normal parameters.

The „Cherna Voda“ NPP covers about 20 percent of electricity consumption in Romania. Due to the low level of the Danube River, the first reactor of the plant was shut down on July 27, and the second unit – on August 13.