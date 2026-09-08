NATO Secretary General Says Allies Must Increase Support for Ukraine in Fight Against Russia

Ukraine's allies have no choice but to increase their support for it in its fight against Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

“Countries must do more, we have no choice“, Rutte said during a video conference with defense ministers of countries supporting Ukraine.

“Our joint support will allow Ukraine to take advantage of the opportunities it is currently creating on all fronts and defend its skies“, he said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara called on Kiev's allies to speed up the provision of financial support to cover the deficit of $27 billion in his country's defense budget. In this regard, he appealed to them to make a decision on the matter by November at the latest, Reuters reported.

“The plan is as good as the resources we have for its implementation, and financial decisions are needed today“, he said at a meeting of the so-called Contact Group on Providing Defense Assistance to Ukraine.