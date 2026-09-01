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NATO's Baltic Airspace Protection Mission has put fighter jets on alert

NATO's Baltic Airspace Protection Mission has put fighter jets on alert

Separately, an air alert was declared in Russia's northwestern Leningrad Region due to drones

Sep 1, 2026 05:09 49

NATO's Baltic Airspace Protection Mission has put fighter jets on alert - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

NATO's Baltic Airspace Protection Mission has put fighter jets on alert, the Latvian Armed Forces said in Aix, after previously issuing a warning of a possible air threat in the skies of Latvia, in the area of the city of Ludza, near the border with Russia, Reuters reported.

Later, the Latvian Armed Forces announced again in Aix that the possible air threat had ended, BTA specified.

Separately, an air alert was declared in Russia's northwestern Leningrad Region due to drones, according to a post on Telegram by Governor Alexander Drozdenko.