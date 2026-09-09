Hungary risks falling back into debt slavery, the country's former prime minister Viktor Orbán warned, quoted by MTI. The Fidesz leader reacted to rising fuel prices and parliamentary debate on changes to this year's budget.

Orbán wrote on Facebook that fuel prices were "astronomical", that the budget deficit was out of control and that "debt slavery" is on the horizon.

"This was not Hungary's day", he says.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Economy and Energy Minister Istvan Kapitány, Finance Minister Andras Karman and Prime Minister Peter Madzhar, as well as the messages "record high gasoline prices", "record high budget deficit" and "record high public debt".

Orban issued the warning as the Hungarian parliament debated changes to this year's budget, with rising fuel prices further increasing pressure on the government.