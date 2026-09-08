Germany will deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which Kiev urgently needs

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany will deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which Kiev has an "urgent need", Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"I call on all member states of the Contact Group for Defense Assistance to Ukraine to review their own weapons stocks and to proceed with such deliveries," Pistorius said after the end of a video conference of the political group, which includes nearly fifty countries and aims to help Ukraine militarily.

However, the minister did not specify the number of ammunition, nor when they are due to be delivered.

Berlin followed London's example, which announced today the allocation of funds worth 100 million British pounds, which will be used to purchase interceptor missiles, large-caliber ammunition, as well as drones for Kiev.

Amid the increasing ballistic missile attacks by Moscow, Ukraine has constantly warned of its urgent need for missiles and air defense systems "Patriot", which are manufactured in the United States and are the only ones capable of countering ballistic missiles flying at high speed on highly inclined trajectories, AFP notes.

However, the United States is saving its stocks because of the war in Iran and has significantly reduced supplies to Kiev.

"I realize that it is not easy to find a balance between the countries' own security needs and the support that Ukraine needs. "But please, if you hesitate, make a decision in favor of Ukraine," Pistorius insisted.

Last year, thanks to the withdrawal of US military aid, Berlin became Kiev's biggest military supporter.

Ukraine is currently ordering nearly a thousand missiles for the "Patriot" systems "with the help of Kiev's partners and thanks to the EU loan", said Yevhen Khmara, the new Ukrainian defense minister.

In April this year, the EU granted a loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine, which will be transferred to it in tranches within two years, two-thirds of which will be allocated for the supply of weapons.

"However, the majority of these missiles will begin to be delivered only in the coming years, which is why there is an urgent need to provide them from the reserves of allied countries," Khmara emphasized.