Xi Jinping Proposes New Initiatives for Cooperation in the Expanded BRICS

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed today initiatives to strengthen cooperation within the “expanded BRICS“ in areas such as artificial intelligence, trade and investment, digital industry, smart manufacturing, and talent development, Xinhua reported, quoted by BTA.

Xi presented his proposals to participants in the BRICS summit in Delhi.

The Chinese leader stressed that the “expanded BRICS“ should have a greater impact, achieve more meaningful development, and lay a solid foundation for practical cooperation.

“Expanded BRICS“ should leverage its strength stemming from its deep ties with emerging markets and the Global South, uphold openness and cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, maintain stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, and promote integrated markets, Xi said.

The Chinese president also said that the “extended BRICS“ It should build innovation platforms, upgrade traditional industries, develop emerging industries, and develop forward-looking plans for future industries, so that emerging technologies can light the way to common prosperity.

Xi noted that China's 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development is not only a blueprint for the country's development, but also provides the whole world with a number of cooperation opportunities.

China will continue to promote high-quality development, open up more to the world, implement the Global Development Initiative, develop high-quality cooperation under the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, and share opportunities and create prosperity together with other countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that during their talks in Delhi, President Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered Russian President Vladimir Putin their assistance in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, TASS reported.