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The latest statements by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the war in Ukraine have attracted considerable attention in the Ukrainian media. While Ukrainian publications have widely commented and criticized Radev's words, there has been no publicly released official position of the Ukrainian presidency or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifically addressing his latest statements.

What Radev said

In his speech at a Euronews forum in Brussels on September 30, Radev questioned the current European approach to the war. He said that Europe must better balance military, economic and diplomatic instruments and seek a faster path to peace.

Radev also insisted on restoring direct dialogue with Moscow, saying that Europe must start “talking with Russia“, not just talking “about Russia“. He also warned of the nuclear risk, as well as the possibility that a prolonged war could lead to further exhaustion of European societies and economies.

The Bulgarian government presented his position as a call for a realistic approach and a faster search for peace.

On 1 October, Radev further rejected allegations that he was taking a pro-Russian stance. He told Euronews that his designation as “pro-Russian“ According to him, it stems from the fact that his approach to a possible peace agreement does not coincide with the political mainstream in Europe.

How official Kiev reacted

So far, there has been no public statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his office, or the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry that directly responds to Radev's last words from September 30-October 1.

The last officially documented meeting between Zelensky and Radev, for which there is a message from the Ukrainian presidency, was from June. Then the two discussed bilateral cooperation, energy security and possible joint projects, including Zelensky's proposal for a special agreement with Bulgaria in the form of the “Drone Deal“.

While Kiev's official channels have not announced a new diplomatic reaction to Radev's statements, the Ukrainian media have put them in the focus of their international policy.

“Ukrainska Pravda“: Radev defends himself from the accusations

“Ukrainska Pravda“ published an article about the Bulgarian Prime Minister's statements, emphasizing his rejection of definitions of a pro-Russian position.

The publication quotes him as saying that Europe must seek a realistic approach and a diplomatic path to ending the war. At the same time, the media puts the statements in the context of Radev's previous positions - including Bulgaria's refusal to participate in the "Coalition of the Willing" and his calls for diplomatic contacts with Russia.

„Evropeyska Pravda“: the emphasis is on the dialogue with Moscow

The specialized Ukrainian publication „Evropeyska Pravda“ also emphasizes Radev's insistence on diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

The publication of October 1 notes that the Bulgarian Prime Minister believes that European policy should achieve a better balance between military, economic and diplomatic means.

The media also draws attention to his claim that the current European approach is too focused on weapons and financial support.

A harsher tone in the Ukrainian media

In other Ukrainian publications, the tone is more critical.

TSN, for example, presents Radev's position as a criticism of the European strategy to support Kiev and emphasizes Bulgaria's decision not to participate in the “Coalition of the Willing“. The media places his latest words in the context of a broader change in Sofia's policy towards military and financial support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian website OBOZ.UA also reflects Radev's words on the accusations of a pro-Russian position, focusing on the differences between his approach to the war and that of the majority of European governments.

UNIAN, on the other hand, focuses on his call for the restoration of direct dialogue with Moscow and on his warnings about the nuclear risk.

„Telegraph“: the sharpest reaction

The material of the Ukrainian publication „Telegraph“ is particularly critical, defining Radev's statement as „scandalous“.

The media draws attention to his assessment that the European strategy for continued military support has not led to the desired result, as well as to his claim that Ukraine is experiencing serious difficulties in countering Russian air attacks.

„Telegraph“ places these claims in the framework of a dispute between two different approaches to the end of the war – continuing military support on the one hand and seeking a diplomatic channel to Moscow on the other.

Radev's position does not come in isolation

His latest statements are a continuation of an already formed political line.

In July, Radev announced that Bulgaria would not participate in the “Coalition of the Willing“, motivating the decision with disagreement with an approach that, in his opinion, places emphasis on continuing military aid instead of on a diplomatic settlement.

In early September, Radev also stated before the Bulgarian parliament that Bulgaria would not be part of the escalation of the war in Ukraine.

This explains why his latest words were received in the Ukrainian media not as a separate statement, but as part of a consistent line of the Bulgarian government.

What does this mean for Sofia-Kiev relations?

At this stage, it is too early to talk about a new diplomatic conflict between Sofia and Kiev. The lack of an official public reaction from the Ukrainian presidency or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs means that media criticism should not be presented as an official Ukrainian position.

At the same time, the information picture shows a clear difference in interpretations.

Radev presents his approach as an attempt to strike a realistic balance between military means and diplomacy and rejects the definition of “pro-Russian“. However, some Ukrainian media outlets view the same proposals through the prism of declining European military support for Kiev and the need to put pressure on Russia.

Therefore, as of October 2, the most accurate summary is: official Kiev has not announced a new public response to Radev's latest statements, but the Ukrainian media reacted actively, with the predominant focus being on his call for dialogue with Moscow, criticism of the European strategy for supporting Ukraine, and warnings of nuclear escalation.

This difference between the official diplomatic reaction and the media response is significant. It shows that so far Kiev has not turned Radev's statements into an official diplomatic dispute, although they have aroused significant political and informational interest in Ukraine.