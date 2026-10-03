The war is escalating! Powerful explosions are heard in the Houthi-controlled capital of Yemen

Powerful explosions are heard today in the Houthi-controlled capital of Yemen, Sanaa. Media linked to the Iranian-backed militias reported Saudi strikes on the city, Agence France-Presse reported.

The fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, shows no sign of abating, and the kingdom regularly strikes the rebels, who are also fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

An AFP correspondent reported hearing at least five explosions in different parts of the city, while another saw two fighter jets launch missiles at Sanaa.

The Houthi-linked Al-Masirah TV channel reported reported a “Saudi aggression on Sanaa“, without providing further details, including whether the attack caused casualties.

Earlier today, the television reported that “the Saudi enemy is targeting the telecommunications network in the Saada region with missiles“, aiming for the rebel stronghold in northern Yemen.

The Houthis have already accused Saudi Arabia of bombing Sanaa on both yesterday and Thursday.

In a lightning offensive last month, the Houthis seized the Red Sea coast and consolidated their control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, AFP recalls.

The strait has gained greater importance after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula, was severely restricted by measures imposed by Iran in late February after the outbreak of the war in the Middle East. east.

Source: www.bta.bg