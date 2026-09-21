Papal envoy Zuppi to visit Russia for talks on war in Ukraine

Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is planning a visit to Russia at the end of September. This is reported by “Reuters“ and RIA Novosti, citing his statement, reports News.bg.

During the visit, Zuppi will discuss humanitarian issues related to the war in Ukraine with Moscow representatives. This was announced earlier by Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The cardinal, who is president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, already has experience in mediation efforts between the countries. His last visit to Moscow was in October 2024.

Then the main topics were the reunion of families separated by the war, the exchange of prisoners of war and the possibilities of resuming dialogue to end the conflict.

The new visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts to find ways to end the war and address its humanitarian consequences.