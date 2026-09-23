Ukrainian forces have achieved local successes in the areas of Kupyansk and Dobropole, while Russian troops have advanced along the Kramatorsk direction. This is shown by the latest data from the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState, which monitors the development of hostilities, reports News.bg.

According to DeepState, the Ukrainian military has cleared positions in the area of the village of Toretskoye in the Donetsk region, located between Konstantinovka and Dobropole.

On the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian forces have restored control in the area of the village of Zapadne in the Kharkiv region. According to analysts, the operation is associated with units of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Hartiya“. Ukrainian forces have also regained control of forest areas south of the village and have pushed Russian units east.

At the same time, DeepState reports Russian advances in the Donetsk region. According to the updated map, Russian forces have taken control of the village of Markov, part of the Konstantinovsky city municipality in the Kramatorsk region, and have advanced in the area of the neighboring village of Fyodorovka.

DeepState's map data reflects a dynamic situation on the front and is subject to change as new information becomes available. At this time, reports of these changes are presented as estimates of the analytical project, and not as independently confirmed by all parties to the conflict.