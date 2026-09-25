Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan call emergency military meeting over Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will hold an emergency meeting of their chiefs of general staff to discuss options for military support for Riyadh due to the increasing attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. This was reported by Reuters, News.bg reports.

The meeting will be held within the framework of the trilateral Mecca Joint Defense Treaty, according to which an attack on one of the countries is considered an attack on all participants.

The decision comes after a new series of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Houthis said that on Thursday they launched dozens of missiles and drones at targets in the kingdom. Saudi authorities said air defenses had intercepted six ballistic missiles.

Warnings of possible air strikes were issued in several areas, including Mecca, Jeddah and Yanbu, the key Saudi oil terminal on the Red Sea.

The foreign ministers of the three countries have already held a meeting under the treaty. They condemned the attacks on Mecca and other civilian sites and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's right to self-defense. The ministers also discussed preparations for the military leaders' meeting, but no specific measures have been announced yet.

The treaty was signed on August 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. The first meeting of the joint Strategic Political and Defense Committee was held in Istanbul on August 31, with the three countries agreeing to establish a permanent secretariat in Saudi Arabia.

Ankara has already expressed its readiness to provide Riyadh with assistance to cover certain military and technical needs. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the attacks as a serious threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia.

Amid the escalation, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia called on military personnel to be ready to give their lives in the fight against the Houthis.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Fox News that the Houthis bear responsibility for their own actions. Iran is the movement's main external ally, but the extent of Tehran's operational control over it remains a matter of dispute.

The escalation is taking place against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to end the broader conflict between the United States and Iran. Qatar is mediating between the two countries, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a proposal to end the fighting had been conveyed through intermediaries.

The ongoing attacks and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are increasing risks to global energy supplies. Before the conflict, about a fifth of the world's oil exports passed through the strait, and the Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea are a key trade route between Asia and Europe.