Erdogan: Turkey is not an enemy of Greece, but its neighbor and ally in NATO

Turkey is not an enemy of Greece, but its neighbor and ally in NATO. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling for bilateral relations not to be used as a tool in domestic political campaigns, News.bg reports.

According to him, Ankara is not interested in the elections or political changes in Greece. “What we are interested in are Turkey's rights and security, as well as preserving peace and tranquility in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean“, Erdogan said.

He also announced that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump the possibility of Turkey returning to the American F-35 fighter jet program. Erdogan said he expects Washington's positive stance to be followed by concrete steps.

At the same time, the Turkish president stressed the importance of the national defense industry. He listed the development of the KAAN fighter jet and the development of air defense systems as priorities.

Ankara is also continuing negotiations with Britain on the acquisition of Eurofighter fighter jets. Erdogan said Turkey has specific security needs and strategic goals that it will not give up.

The statement comes amid a period of tension between Ankara and Athens over issues of the military status of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea and Greece's deepening defense cooperation with Israel.