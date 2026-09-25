EU falling short of 2030 defence readiness target

The European Union is not increasing its defence capabilities fast enough to meet its 2030 defence readiness target, according to the first annual EU defence readiness report, prepared by the European Defence Agency and seen by Reuters, News.bg reports.

According to the document, current plans by member states are not sufficient to address critical deficits in a number of key areas. These include air and missile defense, land combat capabilities, naval forces, ammunition stocks and unmanned systems.

The agency points out that achieving defense readiness by 2030 requires faster and more extensive action against the backdrop of the deteriorating security environment and Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The report also reports a significant increase in investment. Defense spending of the 27 member states reached 418 billion euros in 2025, and for 2026 is expected to be around 454 billion euros. However, the increased funding has not yet led to the creation of sufficiently mobile, sustainable and interoperable forces.

Particular attention is paid to deepening the partnership with Ukraine and the need for closer cooperation between European countries in the development and acquisition of defense capabilities.

EU defense ministers are expected to discuss the report in Brussels before it is presented to the leaders of the union.