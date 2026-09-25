France sends troops, radars to protect Saudi oil terminal in Yanbu

France will send troops, radars and defense systems to the Saudi city of Yanbu on the Red Sea to protect the key oil terminal and help preserve energy supplies. This was announced by President Emmanuel Macron in a television interview with TF1 and France 2, BTA reports.

According to him, the agreement with Saudi Arabia was finalized on Thursday. Macron stressed that France would not be directly involved in the conflict, and the military presence would be aimed at protecting the site. He did not specify the number of troops or the type of systems that would be deployed. No French fighter jets are planned for now.

Yanbu is strategically important for Saudi oil exports, as the city is the site of the “East-West” oil pipeline. The facility allows crude oil to be transported from the eastern regions of the kingdom to the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, through which shipping is severely restricted due to the conflict with Iran.

Paris' decision comes after a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi infrastructure. In recent days, the group has claimed responsibility for strikes on targets in Yanbu and Riyadh, including on Saudi Aramco facilities. Saudi authorities have confirmed the interception of missiles aimed at the kingdom, while some of the Houthis' claims of damage have not been independently confirmed.

The French move is part of efforts by Western countries to help protect Saudi energy infrastructure. Britain is also providing military support, sending an air-to-air refueling aircraft to support Saudi operations.

With restrictions on oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the security of the Red Sea routes is taking on added importance for the global energy market. Yanbu is one of the key outlets for Saudi oil to international markets, which explains the increased security measures in the area.