Patriarch Daniel began his first visit to Jerusalem

The Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniel began his first peaceful visit to the Jerusalem Patriarchate. He arrived in Israel at the invitation of the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilus III and by decision of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate. The visit will last until September 30.

The Bulgarian church delegation was officially welcomed at the Jaffa Gate, also called David's Gate. From there, a procession began to the church of the Resurrection of Christ, known as the Holy Sepulcher, where Patriarch Daniel was received by Patriarch Theophilos the Third.

A prayer of thanks was served in the church, and the members of the Bulgarian delegation bowed before the Holy Sepulcher. After the prayer procession, a procession was made to the Patriarchate of Jerusalem. There, the first official meeting between the two primates took place and the Bulgarian delegation was presented.

Message for unity and peace

During the welcome, Patriarch Theophilos the Third of Jerusalem described the visit as “a living testimony to the unity in Christ of the Holy Orthodox Church“. He also pointed out its significance against the backdrop of the trials facing the Holy Land and the inhabitants of the region due to wars and divisions.

In his response, Patriarch Daniel expressed gratitude for the invitation and for the opportunity for the Bulgarian delegation to be in the Church of the Resurrection of Christ. He spoke of the spiritual joy of meeting with Orthodox Christians with whom the Bulgarian Orthodox Church shares the common hope in the Resurrection.

A joint liturgy is coming up at the Holy Sepulcher

In the coming days, Patriarch Daniel and his accompanying clergy will visit various holy sites related to the life, suffering and resurrection of Jesus Christ. On September 27, a solemn Divine Liturgy is planned at the Holy Sepulcher, at which the two patriarchs will concelebrate.

The Bulgarian delegation includes Metropolitan John of Varna and Veliko Preslav, Metropolitan Seraphim of Nevrokop, Bishop Gerasim of Melnik – General Secretary of the Holy Synod, Protodeacon Dr. Deyan Korunoski and Dr. Alexander Smochevski – Patriarchal Advisor and Translator.

Sources: Bulgarian National Radio, BTA