"The Left" will seek a coalition to govern Berlin

The winner of the Berlin state parliament elections, the "Left" party, plans to start exploratory talks with the "Greens" and the Social Democrats (SPD) to form a new government in the German capital.

This was reported by DPA.

The "Left" plans to meet separately with the "Greens" and the Social Democrats, before moving on to tripartite discussions, news.bg specified.

On Friday evening, the delegates to the party congress approved this step by a large majority.

The leadership of the far-left party is now expected to officially extend an invitation to both parties.

Political observers expect the negotiations to begin next week.

The "Greens" have agreed to preliminary negotiations, and the leader of the Berlin SPD, Stefan Krach, has also expressed his willingness to participate.

He nevertheless stressed that the talks will not automatically lead to official coalition negotiations.

If this happens, Elif Eralp of the "The Left" will be the first person of Turkish origin to lead the German capital.