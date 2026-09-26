Trump posts map that labels Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait"

US President Donald Trump posted an image of the Strait of Hormuz, labeled "Trump Strait", on his Twitter platform early this morning, the Associated Press reported, noting that this comes shortly after Iran proposed a deal to open the waterway within a week if the US meets certain conditions.

This is the first public sign of his position after Iran proposed a new agreement and hinted that it could help Trump before the US midterm elections.

Yesterday, the White House said only that US officials were holding positive and constructive talks with mediators regarding the war with Iran. Earlier this week, Iran held several hours of indirect talks with the United States.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that President Massoud Pezeshkian had left New York for Tehran after the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

In his speech at the forum, Pezeshkian rejected Trump's latest threat to "destroy" The Islamic Republic, but concluded his statement by noting that Tehran remains open to diplomacy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters yesterday evening that, according to Tehran's proposal, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear program within seven days if the United States lifted the naval blockade of Iranian ports, lifted sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and observed a ceasefire that would also include Lebanon.

Later, the "Wall Street Journal" reported, citing its sources - senior American officials, that President Trump had rejected Iran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the fighting in the region within seven days and had told his aides that he expected to resume bombing after the midterm elections for Congress in November.