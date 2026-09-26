White House bans CNN journalists from accompanying Trump

The White House has banned CNN journalists from accompanying US President Donald Trump on one of his planned visits, the American media outlet reported, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

CNN representatives were supposed to fly on the presidential plane to Tennessee to cover a college football game. A White House memo outlining the media schedule, however, did not mention the name of the television channel, CNN said.

The case is part of a series of disputes between the presidential administration and major American media outlets after Trump banned journalists from covering events at the White House.

For example, last week, Trump denied access to CNN, "MS Now" and "Politico" to the White House, accusing them of spreading false information. The ban prevented CNN from fulfilling its media duties when the US president participated in the UN General Assembly in New York.

A federal judge then ordered the White House to temporarily restore access to journalists from three media outlets.

The five major American television channels - ABC, CBS, CNN, "Fox News" and NBC - take turns covering events involving President Trump, while sharing their materials with other media outlets, the DPA said.