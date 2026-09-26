Dangerous escalation: what Greece and Turkey are arguing about

On one side are Greece's complaints - about violations of its airspace by Turkey, about Turkish marine national parks, which it believes are illegal, as well as about the transfer of Turkish troops to the coast, writes ARD.

On the other side, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling on Greece to end the "militarization" of its islands. And his Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks on this occasion of a threat to Turkey's security.

Greece is arming itself

Professor of international security Mary Bossy, who teaches at the University of Piraeus, warns of a new era. She tells German public media: "We are seeing increasing escalation and dangerous rhetoric from both Turkey and Greece. All this, as well as regional and international uncertainty, contribute to the likelihood that these tensions will reach an extreme point".

The Greek government is currently betting on intimidation. It operates on the principle: whoever wants peace, better prepare for war. At the end of August, Greece signed a billion-dollar arms deal with Israel. It was called "Achilles' Shield" - Greece will receive a comprehensive air defense system, and in parallel with this, the country is investing in its own arms industry.

The region is destabilized

Greek analyst and journalist John Psaropoulos points out that in this case it is only about self-defense. "From the Greek point of view, destabilization in the region around Ukraine, in the Persian Gulf and on the Red Sea is bad news for the suppression of this conflict with Turkey". In his words, these conflicts create an "atmosphere of lawlessness" in which war seems normal.

The journalist complains that Europe does not pay enough attention to the conflict with Turkey. But the longer the conflicts remain unresolved, the greater the likelihood of serious problems in the long run. "Greece treats Turkey as a potential Russia. Greece has long felt the same sense of threat from Turkey that Europe now feels from Russia," Psaropoulos noted, quoted by ARD.

There is no unity on the controversial issues

This threat has a long history, dating back to the times of the Ottoman Empire, the German public media writes. Over the past decades, especially since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, Greece and Turkey have been constantly arguing over various issues in the Aegean Sea.

Ronald Maynardous, a subject expert at the ELIAMEP think tank in Athens, stated: "There is no unity regarding the existing contentious issues, respectively - how they can be resolved". The conflict is at a standstill.