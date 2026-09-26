Vesela Cherneva: Trump is in a difficult situation because of Iran

The war with Iran puts Donald Trump in a difficult situation, as the American president is facing pressure from Tehran and his own voters at the same time. This was stated by the deputy director of the European Council on Foreign Policy, Vesela Cherneva, in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

The topic was discussed against the backdrop of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where the speech of the American president was expected with particular interest. The three-day visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States also attracted attention.

Iran's conditions complicate Trump's choice

According to Cherneva, Trump has rejected a peace proposal from Iran. She pointed out that Tehran is setting as conditions the unfreezing of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of the embargo on Iranian oil exports, and permanent control over commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

“This [...] is a pretty bad package for Trump“, said Vesela Cherneva.

According to her, control over the Strait of Hormuz gives Iran influence not only over energy supplies, but also over the political decisions of the American president.

Domestic political pressure in the US

Cherneva said that Trump's actions should also be viewed through the prism of domestic politics. According to her, the threats made by the American president from the UN rostrum were intended to convince his voters that he has the means to act.

“The question is whether he really has one or is he simply forced to react to events at the moment“, she said, adding that Trump is trying to limit the negative effect of the war, from which it is difficult to emerge.

The Houthis and rising energy prices

An additional factor is the actions of the Houthis, which, according to Cherneva, have drawn the Persian Gulf region even more into the war in recent weeks. This has made it difficult for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have been looking for an alternative route for oil exports.

The end result, according to Cherneva, is a continued rise in energy prices.

The dispute over UN reform

Cherneva also commented on ideas for reforming the UN and the Security Council. She said that talks on the topic have been going on for years, but changes in the distribution of seats or the right of veto can hardly be achieved in this way.

According to her, the function of the Security Council has weakened after two countries with veto rights started wars against other UN members. According to Cherneva, through their veto rights, they block the organization's decisions.

Sources: Nova