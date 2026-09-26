According to information from the "Wall Street Journal" Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz. The American president doubts that Tehran will fulfill the conditions set by Washington, the newspaper reported, citing sources in the American government.

At the same time, Trump was considering new attacks against the Islamic Republic after the US midterm elections in November, the information also shows.

Previously, Iran had confirmed its own maximum demands regarding free navigation in the strait. These include a seven-day ceasefire in the region, including in Lebanon, where Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group classified as a terrorist organization by many countries, and Israel have been carrying out attacks on each other.

In addition, Tehran is demanding the release of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil, and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Buying time for the nuclear program

At the same time, Iran insists on its nuclear program, which - according to its own claims - serves peaceful purposes, but nevertheless maintains a stockpile of highly enriched uranium in a quantity that, according to experts, makes sense only for military plans.

The United States and Israel cited as the reason for their attacks on Iran and its nuclear facilities in February that they wanted to prevent Tehran from creating an atomic bomb.

The war, which has been going on for seven months, has seriously disrupted the world oil trade. The important commercial shipping route through Hormuz has been severely disrupted; the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has repeatedly fired on cargo ships in the strait. In turn, the United States has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Under the protection of the American armed forces, tankers carrying Saudi oil are able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. However, how many of them there are is not clear.