Hurricane season! "Polo" devastated Mexico and continues threateningly towards the United States

Hurricane "Polo" made landfall in the southern part of Mexico's Baja California peninsula in the early hours of today with wind gusts of up to 200 km/h, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Authorities expected life-threatening conditions in the state of Baja California Sur to continue for several hours, and the weather situation in the southern part of the neighboring state of Sonora to worsen.

Hurricane "Polo" made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane south of Las Barrancas, halfway along the state's west coast - an area that is significantly less populated than the Los Cabos resort corridor at the southern tip of the peninsula.

Mexico's National Meteorological Service said the hurricane brought sustained winds of 150 to 170 km/h, with gusts of 180 to 200 km/h, and waves of 7 to 9 meters.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to bring 15 to 30 cm of rain across the state of Baja California Sur, with a risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

"Polo" is expected to remain a hurricane as it makes landfall in mainland Mexico for the second time after crossing the Gulf of California.

Both Mexican authorities and the U.S. National Hurricane Center urged residents to stay indoors throughout the morning - either in their homes or in temporary shelters opened in high-risk areas.

Residents in cities in the path of Hurricane “Polo” crowded supermarkets over the weekend to buy essential products, while store owners boarded up doors and windows in anticipation of the storm.

At least two people died as Hurricane “Polo” approached to Mexico, local authorities reported last night, quoted by DPA, while the storm headed towards the Baja California peninsula.

Three other people are missing in the western state of Jalisco, after heavy rains and landslides, the civil protection service reported.

“Polo” is expected to reach the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California Sur tonight.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the storm is approaching land as a Category 3 hurricane on the five-point scale with winds of about 205 km/h.

“Polo” was about 450 km southwest of the popular tourist area of Cabo San Lucas last night.

Meteorologists expect the hurricane to make landfall near the municipality of Mulege, bringing heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding.

Residents were urged to stay indoors and strictly follow the instructions of authorities.

“Polo” is expected to cross the peninsula from west to east.

Meanwhile, Hurricane “Nolo” caused flooding in parts of Hawaii over the weekend as it passed through the islands.

Another tropical storm - “Rachel” - formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico on Wednesday.

The US National Hurricane Center expects “Rachel” to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday and head toward the coast.

A particularly strong El Niño phenomenon has contributed to an unusual hurricane season this year. Nine hurricanes have already formed in the Pacific Ocean, including three that have reached the highest level of Category 5, while no hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic Ocean so far this season.

The hurricane season in the eastern Pacific and Atlantic officially continues until the end of November.