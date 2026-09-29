Frontline report! Ukrainian army recaptures key village near Kupyansk, Russians advance in Donetsk region

Kalinovo, while Russian troops have made progress in other sections of the front in Donetsk region, analysts from the Ukrainian DeepState project report.

According to the updated map of the fighting, Ukrainian units have advanced in the so-called gray zone near Kalinovo and have shifted the disputed territory to the east, closer to the Oskol River.

Kalinovo is located in the Kupyansk direction, south of Zapadnoye, where DeepState previously also reported the restoration of Ukrainian control.

At the same time, analysts report a Russian offensive in the immediate vicinity of two settlements - Vasilevka and Shevchenko. Both are located south of Dobropole, from where Russian forces are trying to develop their offensive against key Ukrainian defensive positions.

Information about changes in the front line cannot be independently confirmed in real time.

Operation "Vivaldi"

The new Ukrainian advance comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Operation "Vivaldi". On September 28, DeepState reported that Ukrainian forces had liberated three more settlements in the Liman region - Rodkodub, Novoye and Katerynovka.

The Third Army Corps, which is participating in the operation, reported that Ukrainian servicemen had captured more than 250 Russian soldiers in the recent period. According to Ukrainian data, since the beginning of the operation, control has been restored over a total of 176 sq. km of Ukrainian territory.

Veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Yevgeny Dikiy commented that during the operation, Ukrainian forces did not rely primarily on classic assault operations.

According to him, unmanned aerial vehicles were widely used, with the help of which Russian units were forced to leave their positions. After their withdrawal, Ukrainian units entered the liberated positions and cleared the settlements.