Estonia accuses Russia of arson at company supplying equipment to Ukraine

Estonia said it had found a Russian trace in the fire that broke out in August at the building of the defense company Milrem Robotics, which produces unmanned ground vehicles and supplies equipment to Ukraine, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that according to the conclusion of the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO), the fire was the result of deliberate arson ordered by Russian security services. Estonian authorities have not published evidence in the case, citing confidentiality requirements.

According to Tallinn, the manner of the arson attack is consistent with other sabotage in Europe that European authorities have linked to Russia. The fire broke out on August 15 at a Milrem Robotics facility in Tallinn.

The Kremlin later denied the allegations. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Estonia's allegations as "unfounded" and said they were not based on arguments and did not reflect reality.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the case as "extremely serious" and said Sweden stood by Estonia.

Estonian authorities have detained three suspects in connection with the arson attack. According to published information, they are Latvian citizens and have been handed over to Estonia for further investigation.

At the moment, the Russian side denies involvement, while Estonia has not made public the evidence on which it bases its conclusion.