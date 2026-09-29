Russian military plane crashes, six dead

A Russian military plane has crashed shortly after takeoff in the Far Eastern Amur Region. Six people have died in the crash, the Russian news agency "Interfax" reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to preliminary data, the plane was a "Tupolev Tu-154" - a three-engine jet from the Soviet era, originally designed as a medium-range passenger plane, but also used by the Russian military and state institutions for transport and special missions. The plane crashed near the village of Krasnoyarovo shortly after takeoff, with seven people likely on board. Six people were killed, including two who died of their injuries on the way to the hospital.

The Tu-154 made its first flight in 1968, and entered regular commercial service in the early 1970s. It became one of the most widely used passenger aircraft in the Soviet Union, especially on domestic routes, with over 1,000 aircraft produced. Its three-engine configuration, relatively robust landing gear, and ability to operate from less developed airfields made it particularly useful in Russia's vast territory.

Although commercial operation of the aircraft has largely ceased, some Tu-154s continue to be used by government and military structures. The Russian Ministry of Defense and other government agencies have used various versions of the aircraft to transport personnel, and modified aircraft have also been used for specialized government and military tasks. The 223rd Aviation Squadron of the Russian military has operated Tu-154s for transport missions.

The aircraft's history includes several military-related incidents. In December 2016, a Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from Sochi, killing all 92 people on board. The plane was carrying servicemen, journalists, and members of the "Alexandrov" ensemble, who were traveling to Syria.

In today's crash, the plane's fuel tanks exploded after hitting the ground, causing the wreckage to catch fire. Authorities have not yet provided details about the cause of the accident, and an investigation is expected to determine the circumstances.