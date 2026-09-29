Moscow does not believe in tears! Russia does not mourn Aleksandar Vucic at all

The relations between Moscow and Belgrade are much broader than ties with individual politicians. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question from TASS regarding the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Of course, relations between Russia and Serbia are much broader than relations with individual politicians," he emphasized when asked whether Moscow expects warm relations with Serbia to continue and whether it is ready to develop such relations with any leader of the country.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Vucic on Saturday.

Yesterday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced his resignation as head of state in an address to the nation. According to the constitution, new presidential elections must be held no later than December 27.

Sprint parliamentary elections in Serbia will be held on October 25. Vucic will head the list of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and be its candidate for prime minister. His main opponent is 56-year-old cardiologist Ilija Srdanovic from Novi Sad, who heads the "Student List" coalition.