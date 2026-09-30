Unprecedented spending: Putin plans to spend $202 billion on war against Ukraine in 2027

Russia plans to spend 17.1 trillion rubles ($202.58 billion) on defense in 2027, about 27 percent more than the originally planned 13.5 trillion rubles and the highest figure since the start of the war in Ukraine, government documents show, Reuters reported.

According to the documents, total defense spending will amount to 50 trillion rubles over the next three years. In 2026, the government planned to spend 12.1 trillion rubles on defense, but the actual amount is classified and will not be disclosed. Some military spending can also be reported in other parts of the budget.