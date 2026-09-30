Zelensky: We expect good financial news from Brussels

The Ukrainian authorities expect good financial news from Brussels in the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

"I thank today the European Commission, the European Union, for preparing a decision on the next tranche of financial assistance. Last week we received 3.3 billion euros for weapons, and in the coming days we expect more good financial news from Brussels - specifically for budget assistance, another tranche...", Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader noted that he had spoken with the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The bank has extensive cooperation with Ukraine and supports the country's energy sector and the protection of critical infrastructure, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Another area of our joint work is support for our exports and our producers, including farmers and agricultural producers. "We have agreed to expand this area," Zelensky said.

A child was killed and five people were wounded early today in Kiev and its surroundings in Russian air strikes, Ukrainian authorities said this morning, as quoted by Reuters.

Fires broke out, affecting private homes located near a shop and a warehouse in Kiev, Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. An eyewitness told Reuters he heard explosions in the city.

The head of the Kiev regional military administration, Timur Tkachenko, said on Telegram that a Russian attack with missiles and drones killed a child and wounded three people in the Kiev region, while also damaging infrastructure, houses, warehouses and cars.